Bollywood has always been a fashion promoter. So time and again, people get inspired to style themselves in their best, taking inspiration from top fit actresses, be it a western outfit or an Indian outfit. Bollywood actresses choose to slay the style with top-notch embellishments and accessories. Deepika Padukone and Athiya Shetty are the most sophisticated ones; they embrace their style with simplicity in every outfit, and their smile makes it more enchanting and gorgeous.

Check out who is nailing the style in Kanjivaram saree.

Athiya Shetty recently tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul in a closed ceremony with friends and family on 23rd January 2023. The actress is always known for her simplicity and elegance in outfits. Here, Athiya wore a beautiful golden Kanjivaram saree paired with a pink blouse. She accessorized her look with heavy neck jewelry and earrings. While the sleek hair bun, shadowed eyes, blushed cheeks, and matte lipstick with gajra on her hair rounded up her ethnic look like a total South Indian bride for her mehndi ceremony. Athiya glimpses adorable beauty in this kanjivaram saree.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone, who has always been in the news for her style and statement, is currently buzzing into the headlines for her latest release Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, which grossed more than 500 crores in 5 days after release. The diva in this picture sported a red Kanjivaram saree with a shiny look paired with a matching blouse. The actress chose a golden neck choker and stud earrings to accessories her beautiful ethnic saree. In addition, the smokey eye makeup with nude contour and lipstick with a messy hair bun completed her simple look in a traditional Kanjivaram saree. Deepika looks gorgeous with her smile in her Kanjivaram saree.

Comparing the two, choosing one name over the other is difficult. So for us, both of them are equally gorgeous in the Kanjivaram saree. However, the answer depends on you to decide who is looking better in Kanjivaram Saree.

