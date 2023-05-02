Avneet Kaur Wraps Up Shoot Of Her Film Luv Ki Arrange Marriage; Shares Pic

Avneet Kaur wraps up shoot of her film Luv Ki Arrange Marriage, shares wrap up party pictures.

Avneet Kaur will next be seen on the big screen in the film Luv Ki Arrange Marriage. The film which is helmed by Bhanushali Studios Limited & ThinkInk Picturez Limited production, has Avneet Kaur, Sunny Singh, Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Rajpal Yadav, Sudhir Pandey and Paritosh Tripathi in its prime cast. Avneet wrapped up shoot for this project and she put up pictures from the wrap-up party that happened yesterday night.

Luv Ki Arrange Marriage is written by Raaj Shandilya. The film is directed by Ishrat Khan. Avneet put up a picture of the cute cake from the event that had the name of the movie engraved on it. Avneet also shared a picture of hers with the director.

Avneet we believe, had a whale of a time shooting for this project. She is happy with its outcome and will now wait for the film’s release and wait for the moment when her fans will love her next project.

Check the picture here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

We wish Avneet all the luck for Luv Ki Arrange Marriage.

