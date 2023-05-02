ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Avneet Kaur Wraps Up Shoot Of Her Film Luv Ki Arrange Marriage; Shares Pic

Avneet Kaur wraps up shoot of her film Luv Ki Arrange Marriage, shares wrap up party pictures.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
02 May,2023 15:20:47
Avneet Kaur Wraps Up Shoot Of Her Film Luv Ki Arrange Marriage; Shares Pic

Avneet Kaur will next be seen on the big screen in the film Luv Ki Arrange Marriage. The film which is helmed by Bhanushali Studios Limited & ThinkInk Picturez Limited production, has Avneet Kaur, Sunny Singh, Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Rajpal Yadav, Sudhir Pandey and Paritosh Tripathi in its prime cast. Avneet wrapped up shoot for this project and she put up pictures from the wrap-up party that happened yesterday night.

Luv Ki Arrange Marriage is written by Raaj Shandilya. The film is directed by Ishrat Khan. Avneet put up a picture of the cute cake from the event that had the name of the movie engraved on it. Avneet also shared a picture of hers with the director.

Avneet we believe, had a whale of a time shooting for this project. She is happy with its outcome and will now wait for the film’s release and wait for the moment when her fans will love her next project.

Check the picture here.

Avneet Kaur Wraps Up Shoot Of Her Film Luv Ki Arrange Marriage; Shares Pic 803231

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

We wish Avneet all the luck for Luv Ki Arrange Marriage.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Bold and Beautiful: Avneet Kaur and Reem Sameer Shaikh set sensuality quotient on fire
Bold and Beautiful: Avneet Kaur and Reem Sameer Shaikh set sensuality quotient on fire
Avneet Kaur flaunts midriff tattoo in crop top and denim shorts, says, "i am in love..."
Avneet Kaur flaunts midriff tattoo in crop top and denim shorts, says, "i am in love..."
Avneet Kaur goes shirtless in latest photos, netizens say ‘sadarniyoo ka naam karab’
Avneet Kaur goes shirtless in latest photos, netizens say ‘sadarniyoo ka naam karab’
Avneet Kaur Enjoys The Bhopal Weather; Lip-Syncs Song In Style
Avneet Kaur Enjoys The Bhopal Weather; Lip-Syncs Song In Style
Watch: Avneet Kaur and Sunny Singh's 'desi Punjabi swag' on Diljit Dosanjh song
Watch: Avneet Kaur and Sunny Singh's 'desi Punjabi swag' on Diljit Dosanjh song
Avneet Kaur Exudes Good Vibes In This Green And Black Combination; Check Here
Avneet Kaur Exudes Good Vibes In This Green And Black Combination; Check Here
Latest Stories
Rakul Preet Singh turns 'dirty fellow' in hot yellow saree, Kajal Aggarwal has special eye makeup tips
Rakul Preet Singh turns 'dirty fellow' in hot yellow saree, Kajal Aggarwal has special eye makeup tips
My heart belongs to the theatre: Lillete Dubey
My heart belongs to the theatre: Lillete Dubey
Mouni Roy oozes royalty in stunning embellished olive gown
Mouni Roy oozes royalty in stunning embellished olive gown
Pandya Store Spoiler: Shivank tricks Dhara
Pandya Store Spoiler: Shivank tricks Dhara
Janhvi Kapoor Gets Emotional After 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' Wrap Up
Janhvi Kapoor Gets Emotional After 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' Wrap Up
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal Spoiler: Armaan and Veer capture Kavya
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal Spoiler: Armaan and Veer capture Kavya
Read Latest News