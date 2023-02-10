Cameron Diaz was last night caught filming scenes from her upcoming film. The actress was having casual scenes with the actor Jamie Foxx on Wednesday, 8 February 2023, in London, United Kingdom. The duo was filming the scenes for their upcoming Netflix release ‘Back In Action’. It will be Cameron Diaz’s comeback on-screen after 8 years of hiatus. She was last seen in the film Annie alongside Quvenzhane, Jamie Foxx, Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale, and others.

Cameron wore a black pantsuit, including a net top underneath her jacket and matching shoes. In addition, the minimal makeup and wavy blond hairstyle uplifted her sassy avatar. At the same time, Jamie Foxx exudes charm in a black tuxedo paired with a white shirt and black bow. In the first click, the duo walked towards the crown gathered here. As you go next, she walks like a wonder woman in a black pantsuit; her mere smile is cheerful. In the third picture, Cameron and Jamie were so intense in the scene that they hinted at something fishy. In comparison, the camera captured them in the scene. Lastly, the duo was caught laughing at something they talked about.

These pictures were shared on the Instagram account @justjared. ‘Back In Action’ is a project reuniting the 1999’s sports drama ‘Any Given Sunday’ pair for the next Netflix film. As the reports, the film is directed by Seth Gordon, and Brendan O’Brien writes the script. It is an action comedy film.

Jamie Foxx and Tom Brady helped Cameron to make her comeback one more time. And in a tweet, the actor said, “Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! .”

Cameron Diaz shared a great bond with Jamie Foxx and revealed about the same she said on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, “I did that for so long, it’s kind of like the process, I kind of just fell back into it. But it feels a little bit different. The last movie I made was Annie with Jamie, and so the first movie back is this film with Jamie. He’s so great, he’s so easy, he’s so professional, he’s so talented, and just being able to work with him.”

