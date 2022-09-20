Kate Hudson is an American actress and a businesswoman, she has received various accolades, including a Golden Globe Award, a Critics’ Choice Movie Award and a Satellite Award. She has also been nominated for an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Kate Hudson has starred in various rom-coms over the course of her career, including a movie named “How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days”.

The movie is based on a guy named Benjamin, who is challenged by his co-workers to make a woman fall in love with him. On the other hand, Kate Hudson aka Andie has to write an article on how to lose a man in 10 days.

Recently, Kate Hudson took to her instagram handle and shared a GIF that feautured a snap from her movie – How to lose a guy in 10 days. The pictorial showed Kate as Andie, who in the movie eats her cheeseburger in a way, that’ll annoy his partner Benjamin.

Sharing the clip, Kate Hudson wrote, “#CheeseburgerDay”.

Would you eat your Cheeseburger like Andie?

