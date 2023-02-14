To lead a healthy lifestyle is so important in today’s life. To be conscious about what you are having on a daily basis, or even when you are indulging into cheat meals! It is crucial to keep your diet on a check. No matter what! And the Hollywood’s queen Kate Hudson is dropping in pure goals with her classic showdown of what healthy choices she makes even when she off for a superbowl snack party along with her friends. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a reel that showcases some yum recipes of her healthy choices that she consciously makes.

Kate Hudson has always been a health freak. The star never fails to keep herself in shape, hit the gym and eat well. And this video definitely proves it all! With that here we have shared the recipes in details only for you.

At first we can see her making some cute healthy chocolate brownies. The actress took some healthy cocoa powder loaded with chocolate chips, to balance it out she poured her basic protein powder into the mixture. She shaped the cookies into Rugby ball shape. She also added on some frosting to give it a realistic look.

She then showcased a yum recipe to dip platter with some healthy cream and garnished it with sliced onions on top. Adding on the seasonings in the platter, the dish looked super scrumptious.

The actress went on to make another dip platter with avocado. She took couple of avocados in a glass bowl. She smashed it well. She added some salsa salad in the platter and some grated cheese. She also added in some black and green olives on top.

The actress also showed her special recipe to a refreshing invigorating Green Goddess mocktail drink, adding on some chopper ginger, along with some honey, and some iced mint leaves.

Have a look-