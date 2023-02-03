Hansika Motwani is one of the most attractive actresses in Indian films. The diva began her career in the Indian TV industry several years ago with Shaka Laka Boom Boom. She has subsequently carved out a niche for herself in South regional entertainment. She is currently one of the most adored and popular actresses in South regional cinema, and with her talent, she has what it takes to become the next big thing in Bollywood.

Hansika Motwani, the actress from Koi Mil Gaya, never ceases to astound her fans with her stylish choices. With her magical looks on board, the actress has regularly produced final fashion goals, and the diva once more offered a moment to be shocked with her Instagram post. Check out Hansika Motwani’s BTS video from a photoshoot.

Hansika Motwani’s BTS Video

Hansika donned a multicolored floral printed jacket and pants ensemble in her debut video appearance. She wore her hair in a middle-parted wavy style. Hansika applied her nude makeup with brown lipstick. She accessorizes with a couple of gold rings and a silver and green necklace. In her second appearance, she wore a golden-colored designer top and lehenga. She wore her hair in a side-parted basic straight style. Hansika wore dark deep red lipstick with her heavy makeup. She accessorizes with a golden necklace and a golden hathphool bracelet.

She strikes a unique and captivating posture for the camera in the video. The next time she appears, she sits on the couch and strikes a shahi posture for the camera, and the image is displayed on the laptop with beauty and elegance. In the next scene, she enjoys getting her hair done by her stylist. Again, the photographer directs her in the postures in the video. Hansika donned a dark maroon and green couture lehenga with a top at her next appearance. She adjusted her outfit by staring in the mirror and then offered the camera an oomph posture. She was captured flaunting golden bindis on her brow.

She later appeared in a dark brown and gold tree-pattern gown, posing with both hands on her waist. She was also filmed while getting her cosmetics done, and a gold and diamond handphool bracelet was captured.

What do you think about Hansika Motwani’s BTS video photoshoot? Let us know your views in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.