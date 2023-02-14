Cate Blanchett and Paul Mescal posed for a photograph. At the Hotel Casa del Mar in Santa Monica, California, for only the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominee Brunch, the actors were just two of the famous individuals who were present. As per reports online, they were about to head for a quick Saturday bite; but before that, they decided to attend the award ceremony and pose for the shutterbugs.

Jonathan Tucker, Joel Kim Booster, Trammell Tillman, and Theo Rossi were also present. Cate is nominated for the Outstanding Lead Performance heading into the celebration for her role as Lydia Tar in TAR. As a result of his work on Aftersun, Paul is also vying for the title.

The awards show is already continuing well enough for Cate. At the January 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards, she won Best Actress. After that, a fellow actor was compelled to clarify the issue after fans believed they had made a spectacle of her.

In her acceptance speech at the event, Cate made an unexpected demand while accepting her award. Additionally, she is a contender for Best Leading Lady at the 2023 Academy Awards.

Just Jared sharing the pictures, wrote, “Paul Mescal and Cate Blanchett attended the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominee Brunch today. Check out more pics on the site! #PaulMescal #CateBlanchett Photos: Getty”

Paul Mescal can be spotted in a stylish white casual shirt. He teamed it with black trouser pants. Keeping his hair messy and stubble on point, the actor looked stunning. On the other Cate looked spectacular in her white shirt tucked in her beige high waist trouser pants. She topped it with a navy blue blazer and sleek straight ponytail.