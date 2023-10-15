Movies | Snippets

Pranita Subhash and Nithya Menen are South divas. They impressed fans with their acting skills and fashion. In the latest photos, the divas show their quirky day vibes.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
15 Oct,2023 12:30:33
Inside Pranita Subhash And Nithya Menen's Quirky Vibes 861514
Image Credit: Pranita Subhash / Nithya Menen Instagram

South actresses have garnered massive attention in the past few years with their acting skills on screen. Among them, Pranita Subhash and Nithya Menen are the top ones. The divas have now become Pan-India actresses exploring their skills and fashion. On the other hand, the divas are also active on their Instagram handles, and today, the beauties show their quirky day mood in the latest photos.

Pranita Subhash’s Quirky Day Vibes Photo

Inside Pranita Subhash And Nithya Menen's Quirky Vibes 861513

Taking to her Instagram handle, Pranita shows her quirky mood with beautiful pictures. In the caption, she reveals that, as it was raining, the diva felt moody as she enjoyed the noise of rain. She also asked her fans about their favorite retro song. In the images, the diva wore a casual beige color top, and her minimal look made our hearts flutter. In contrast, her quirky expressions were just wow.

Nithya Menen’s Quirky Day Vibes In Photo

Inside Pranita Subhash And Nithya Menen's Quirky Vibes 861515

On the other hand, Nithya unveils her moody and quirky vibes in the latest picture. She can be seen wearing a colorful outfit. The diva sports a red top paired with a multi-color printer shirt. She completes her colorful mood with the gold hoop earrings and complementing makeup. The rosy blush enhances her overall appearance. At the same time, her beautiful smile is priceless.

 

What is your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

