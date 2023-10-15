Inside Pranita Subhash And Nithya Menen's Quirky Vibes

South actresses have garnered massive attention in the past few years with their acting skills on screen. Among them, Pranita Subhash and Nithya Menen are the top ones. The divas have now become Pan-India actresses exploring their skills and fashion. On the other hand, the divas are also active on their Instagram handles, and today, the beauties show their quirky day mood in the latest photos.

Pranita Subhash’s Quirky Day Vibes Photo

Taking to her Instagram handle, Pranita shows her quirky mood with beautiful pictures. In the caption, she reveals that, as it was raining, the diva felt moody as she enjoyed the noise of rain. She also asked her fans about their favorite retro song. In the images, the diva wore a casual beige color top, and her minimal look made our hearts flutter. In contrast, her quirky expressions were just wow.

Nithya Menen’s Quirky Day Vibes In Photo

On the other hand, Nithya unveils her moody and quirky vibes in the latest picture. She can be seen wearing a colorful outfit. The diva sports a red top paired with a multi-color printer shirt. She completes her colorful mood with the gold hoop earrings and complementing makeup. The rosy blush enhances her overall appearance. At the same time, her beautiful smile is priceless.

