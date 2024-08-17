Last year’s National Award winner, Allu Arjun congratulates this year’s winners in a heartfelt message

Yesterday marked a big day for the entertainment industry, as the 70th National Awards were conducted and the winners were announced. The list, once out, was a mixed bag where some winners were remarked upon while some of them were genuinely applauded calling terming them to be well deserved.

Two to three winners amongst that long list who received genuine love from all fronts was the decision to give Malayalam film, Aatam the Best Film, while actors Rishab Shetty and Nithya Menen won the Best Actor and Best Actress awards respectively for their films, Kantara and Thiruchitrambalam.

Making sure to acknowledge this and offer his love and congratulations was none other than the man himself, Allu Arjun.

Arjun took to Instagram to acknowledge the same as he went on to say, ‘Congratulations to all the National Award winners. I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Rishab Shetty Garu for the well-deserved Best Actor award. I am also happy to see my longtime friend, Nithya Menen Garu, receive the Best Actress awards. My best wishes to all the other National Award recipients.’-

For the uninitiated, Allu Arjun won the Best Actor award at the 69th National Awards for the mega blockbuster film, Pushpa – The Rise last year. On the other hand, Allu Arjun’s much-awaited sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule is finally all set for a theatrical release on 6th December, 2024.