IPL 2023: Hansika Motwani drops candid pictures from stadium

Hansika Motwani took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures on her social media handle from stadium as she enjoys IPL 2023 with her friends. Looks stunning in denim wear

Hansika Motwani, the popular tv actress is a cricket maniac. Why we say that? Well, her latest Instagram entry says it all. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures on her social media handle, where we can see her attending the IPL match between MI VS GT. The actress caught all happy and joyous as she headed off to the match. Check out below-

She took to her Instagram handle to share a set of gorgeous pictures from the stadium as she heads off with her friends to enjoy a match. The actress looked stunning in her denim on denim lookbook and we are loving her style to the core. In the picture, we can see she is wearing a denim jacket that she topped on her casual tee. She rounded it off with ripped denim jeans.

IPL- Indian Premier League

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a premier professional Twenty20 cricket league that has captured the imagination of millions of cricket enthusiasts worldwide. Launched in 2008, the IPL has emerged as one of the most popular and lucrative cricket tournaments, bringing together top cricketing talent from across the globe.

The IPL has transformed the cricketing landscape, captivating audiences with its high-intensity matches, star power, and pulsating atmosphere. It has become a celebration of cricket, uniting fans from diverse backgrounds under the banner of their favourite teams.