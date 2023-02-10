Kajal Sharda was seen making a desi meal in yesterday’s Instagram feed. And today is a new day for her, full of positivity and confidence. Yes, we say so, as she inspires her fans and people who are watching her. The talented Bhojpuri artist is today in a mood to don the saree look. She is seen wearing a cute Bandini saree in red and pink with lace work on it.

Kajal starts the day with calmness. She writes and tells this to people watching her too.

Good Morning… 💕

Don’t cry over the past and don’t stress over the future. Just put your mind at ease and enjoy this beautiful morning !

Kajal advises her fans to take things easy and let go of the past to have a brighter future. Also, she asks them to breathe easy and enjoy the beautiful morning.

Kajal looks amazingly simple in this girl-next-door look.

