Sneak Peek Into Akshara Singh And Kajal Sharda's Inspirational Yoga Positions

Today is international yoga day. Bhojpuri beauties shared their inspiration for their fans in the latest posts. Let's check out what they are doing now

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Jun,2023 20:30:17
Fitness plays a vital role in everyone’s life, especially for actors. Undoubtedly the divas look flat and lean with the help of yoga and exercise. The beauties like Akshara Singh and Kajal Sharda took to Instagram to discuss the importance of fitness and flaunt their flexibility. Let’s check it out.

Akshara Singh took to her Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from her terrace practising yoga in the morning. The divs dressed in white skirts and pink sports bralettes she flipped back and flaunted her flexibility throughout her pictures. Her love for yoga, exercise, and fitness inspires others. And so, in the caption, she wrote, “Love your body.”

Sneak Peek Into Akshara Singh And Kajal Sharda's Inspirational Yoga Positions 818345

Sneak Peek Into Akshara Singh And Kajal Sharda's Inspirational Yoga Positions 818346

On the other hand, Kajal Raghwani is a fitness freak and never leaves a chance to make herself fit and fine. The diva shared pictures posing on a pillar. She is very flexible and adaptable. She looked stunning while doing all these poses. She captioned these pictures, “Happy International Yoga Day.”

Sneak Peek Into Akshara Singh And Kajal Sharda's Inspirational Yoga Positions 818340

Sneak Peek Into Akshara Singh And Kajal Sharda's Inspirational Yoga Positions 818341

Sneak Peek Into Akshara Singh And Kajal Sharda's Inspirational Yoga Positions 818343

The actress inspired fans with their dedicated yoga time in the early morning. So did you make yourself feel better by practising yoga? Akshara and Kajal are top stars, and when celebrities do such acts, the audience gets inspired to improve themselves. Both actresses are ideal for spreading positivity and healthy vibes.

