Akshara Singh and Monalisa Nails Comfy Airport Look For Summer Travels, See Pics!

Summer is the season of high temperatures. Fashion is timeless, yet heavy garments are uncomfortable in hot weather. Summer fashion is about ease and simplicity, making you feel light and free. If you need help dressing your airport swag in comfortable outfits, look to Akshara and Monalisa. Take a look down below.

Akshara Singh and Monalisa’s Airports Fashion-

Akshara Singh

Akshara, the beautiful beauty of Bollywood, never misses an opportunity to wow, whether ethnic or Western. But today, her simplicity at the airport drew our attention, motivating us to wear summer outfits. To beat the heat, the actress donned a yellow V-neckline, rolled-up sleeves, and buttons featuring a shirt and paired it with light blue jeans, combining comfort and flair. Her look is enhanced by minimal accessories such as black-shaded sunglasses, a straight hairstyle, and comfortable sandals.

Monalisa

Meanwhile, Monalisa showed off her sleek and effortless style in a blue denim jacket set. She dressed in a creamy, comfortable, plain white top with a blue denim collar, sleeves jacket, and jeans, accentuating her look with a high ponytail hairstyle and no-makeup look. Her spectacular and comfortable pink footwear finished her ensemble as she arrived in style, inspiring others to look gorgeous even in simple clothing.

In the pictures, the diva captures together pictures flaunting their casual summer airport outfits with a dashing attitude.

