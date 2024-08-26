Monalisa Adds A Trendy Spin To Her Desi Pink Banarasi Saree With Plunging Blouse

Monalisa is a heartthrob beauty in the Hindi and Bhojpuri entertainment world. Besides her stint in the industry, she is known for her unbound love for sarees. Her love for sarees reflects her graceful styling, combining tradition with modern glamour. She effortlessly drapes the six yards, flaunting her curves while exuding elegance. Whether it’s a classic silk or a trendy pre-stitched saree, Monalisa turns out to be a true style icon with her confident persona and sophisticated charm. Let’s check out the new look in a desi pink banarsi saree look with a trendy plunging blouse.

Monalisa Pink Banarasi Saree Look.

On her Instagram handle, Monalisa shared a new video showcasing her desi side in a Banarasi pink saree. The baby pink saree features a beautiful golden print highlighting our tradition and culture. The thick border of the saree gives the actress a rich look. The Nazar actress adds a trendy spin to her traditional look with a sizzling, plunging neckline rani pink blouse. The neckline borderwork beautifully emphasizes the uniqueness of Monalisa’s desi ensemble.

But wait, that’s not all! Monalisa elevates her look with huge chandbaliyan, rings, and pink bangles. At the same time, pink eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, pink lips, and bindi complete her overall appearance, giving the actress oh-so-pretty vibes.