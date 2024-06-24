Monalisa Looks Absolutely Stunning In A Checkered Co-ord Set, See Pics!

Monalisa, aka Antara Biswas, is a well-known Bhojpuri actress. The actress made her Bollywood debut in Blackmail, which features Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty. Aside from acting, the actress is also a fashionista who always shares fashion updates on Instagram. Recently, Monalisa posted a picture series on Instagram showcasing her style in a Western fit. Check out the photos below!

Monalisa’s Co-ord Set-

Monalisa posted pictures on Instagram exhibiting her monsoon style in a western set. Fans are left in awe of the gorgeous appearance. The pink and white checkered printed tube-style, strapless bralette is a fascinating addition to her look. It pairs with a high-waisted waistline and flared printed layered ankle-length skirt. Monalisa’s striking style can captivate her audience. The outfit is from the How When Wear clothing brand.

Monalisa’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

Monalisa chose an open with side-partition hairstyle to highlight her overall appearance and give a hint of sassiness. Her look is completed with pink blushy cheeks, strong peach, creamy lips, and accessories to her outfit with silver and pearl embellishment earrings, rings, and pairs with pink slippers by CUNEĪ. Her attractive beauty has captivated us, and we can’t stop staring at her. In the photos, she flaunts her stunning monsoon look in a cool colored co-ord set and enjoys every moment with quirky expressions.

Monalisa posted a picture and wrote, “In A Pink State Of Mind,” with two blushy face emojis with hearts.

