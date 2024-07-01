Bhojpuri News: Rani Chatterjee’s Cute Childhood Photo, Monalisa Twins With Bestie To Akshara Singh’s Stunning Photoshoot

The Bhojpuri industry always entertains fans with something new. With each new day comes new updates, and so we ensure to serve the best with all the hot news at one stop. So, let’s look at the top news today, from Rani Chatterjee’s childhood photo to Monalisa’s bestie goals to Akshara Singh’s latest photoshoot.

1) Rani Chatterjee Shares An Adorable Childhood Photo

The gorgeous Rani treated her fans on Sunday by sharing an adorable throwback photo from her childhood. As the actress delves into the nostalgia, she expresses her emotions by recalling her childhood and when she first wore a top and pants. In the adorable photo, young Rani looks into the camera, wearing a red top and black jeans, and her smile is a total killer. She captioned her post, “Life was simple where MERA BACHPAN 1997 or 1998 may be when I first wore paint and top #ranichatterjee #childhood #bachpan.”

2) Monalisa Twins With Her Bestie

Ditching the idea of a solo photoshoot, Monalisa posed with her bestie today and shared a series of photos on the Instagram handle. Monalisa twins with her bestie Riya Singh wearing a coordinated set. However, the Nazar actress wore a red and white printed cropped shirt and shorts, looking cool, while her friend looked stunning in a pink and white tie-dye cropped shirt and shorts.

3) Akshara Singh’s Latest Photoshoot

Taking to her Instagram handle, Akshara posted a reel video showcasing a glimpse of her latest photoshoot. The diva raises the monsoon temperature by wearing a black satin dress featuring slip sleeves and a square neckline, making jaws drop. The flowy dress gives her comfort vibes, while her open hairstyle, nude makeup, and rosy cheeks add an extra dose of charm. Looking into the camera, the actress looked oh-so-breathtaking.