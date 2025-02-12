Exclusive: Ravi Mann joins the cast of Story Square Productions’ Shemaroo Umang show

Actor Ravi Mann who is presently doing Hari Om app’s mythological, Gowmata Kamdhenu, has bagged a meaty role in Shemaroo Umang’s upcoming show produced by Producer Ved Raj’s banner Story Square Productions. The show which is tentatively titled Jamuniya as of now, has Rajat Verma and Aleya Ghosh playing the leads with popular Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee playing the negative lead.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about Rajat Verma, Aleya Ghosh and Rani Chatterjee being part of the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Rajat Verma and Aleya Ghosh to play leads in Story Square’s new show for Shemaroo Umang; Rani Chatterjee roped in

We now hear of Ravi Mann getting on board the show in a strong negative role.

As per a reliable source, “Ravi will play a character who will be a close aide to the negative character of Rani Chatterjee.”

Ravi has also been seen in projects Mishri, Anupamaa, Teri Meri Doriyaan, Paurashpur etc. His recent releases on the medium of OTT have been Dons & Darlings, and Shringarika.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Ved Raj’s Story Square Productions has bankrolled concepts like Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Thapki Pyar Ki, Tera Mera Saath Rahe, Namah, Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani, Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer, Chhati Maiyya Ki Bitiya.

