Exclusive: Rajat Verma and Aleya Ghosh to play leads in Story Square’s new show for Shemaroo Umang; Rani Chatterjee roped in

Producer Ved Raj’s banner Story Square Productions who recently bankrolled Mishri on Colors, starring Namish Taneja and Shruti Bhist in lead roles, is presently working on a new show for Shemaroo Umang. This family drama has recently gone on the floor and is slated to launch soon.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear exclusively that actor Rajat Verma who was recently seen playing the lead in the Nazara show Dahej Daasi, will play the male lead in the show. Rajat’s character moved out of the show, with a leap happening in the show.

Joining him as the female lead will be actress Aleya Ghosh who was last seen in the lead role in Star Plus’ Do Dooni Pyaar.

Popular Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee will also be seen in the new Shemaroo Umang show, in a pivotal role. Rani has been part of the TV shows Sindoor Ki Keemat, Mast Mauli, and Beti Hamari Anmol.

Ved Raj’s Story Square Productions has bankrolled concepts like Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Thapki Pyar Ki, Tera Mera Saath Rahe, Namah, Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani, Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer, Chhati Maiyya Ki Bitiya.

