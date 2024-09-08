Monalisa Vs. Akshara Singh: Who Stuns In Black Saree Look?

In the world of Bhojpuri cinema, both Monalisa and Akshara Singh are known for their stunning fashion sense and impeccable style. Recently, both actresses have been spotted in breathtaking black sarees, sparking a debate among fans about who wore it better. Let’s delve into their looks and see who truly nailed the black saree look.

Monalisa And Akshara Singh’s Black Saree Looks-

Monalisa

Monalisa opted for a classic black saree with intricate sequin work all over the saree. The saree with a dropped end piece exudes elegance and sophistication, perfectly complementing her curves. She paired her saree with a matching matte finish fabric sleeveless, U-neckline blouse, which gives an oomph factor to her look. Monalisa kept her accessories glamorous with statement earrings, a necklace, pink bangles, and rings, allowing the saree to be the focal point. To compliment her look with a straight highlighted hairstyle, glam makeup with red glossy lips.

Akshara Singh

Akshara Singh chose a modern twist on the black saree with sheer panels, intricate sequin detailing, gold lace, and a dropped end piece. The saree with a contrast sleeveless blouse perfectly blended traditional and contemporary styles. She rounded off her look with a side-parted straight hairstyle, minimal makeup with matte lips, and accessories. Her outfit included a black choker, a bangle, rings, and a black bindi, making her look fierce and confident.

Monalisa and Akshara Singh looked stunning in their black sarees, each bringing their unique style to the forefront. Both actresses rocked their black saree looks with grace and style.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.