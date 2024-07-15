Nazar Fame Monalisa Shines In Sizzling Dark Red Saree With Sleeveless Blouse

When it comes to styling sarees, Bhojpuri actress Monalisa tops the chart with her skills to drape any type of six-yard elegance mesmerizingly. From silk sarees to satin sarees, she has the ability to create a masterpiece with every type of saree, combining timeless elegance with modern charm. Recently, she made a stunning appearance in a dark red saree at her sister’s wedding. Let’s check out the photos and delve into her fashion extravaganza.

Monalisa’s Dark Red Saree Look

On her Instagram, Monalisa shared new photos showcasing her sizzling saree look. The actress graced her look in a dark red, half-glittery, half-simple saree. The shiny sequins shine bright, creating a sparkling appearance. She pairs her look with a low neckline and sleeveless blouse, accentuating her shoulders and collarbones. The actress looks oh-so-breathtaking with her timeless charm in modern flair.

But wait, that’s not all! Monalisa adds a statement touch with the white motif choker necklace and stud earrings. Her open hairstyle, styled in mid-part, gives her a wow appearance. While the red bindi with pink cheeks and bold red lips, Monalisa looks nothing short of a divine girl. Adorning her look with her beautiful smile, the actress steals hearts. Kudos to the cameraman who captured the beauty in the perfect angles, showcasing her sizzling avatar in a shiny sequin saree.