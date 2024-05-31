Akshara Singh Creates Cherishing Moments With Millind Gaba And His Wife Pria Beniwal, See Pics!

Akshara Singh, a Bhojpuri actress, requires no introduction to the industry. In the realm of fashion, she is an important character who regularly offers something unique that stands out from the crowd. Akshara, on the other hand, has the ability to elevate commonplace appearances to masterpiece status. Her Instagram presence, as well as her fashion, speak well. She often posts lovely memories with her friends on Instagram. Recently, she shared a picture of herself enjoying a fun time with Millind Gaba and his wife, Pria Beniwal.

Akshara Singh’s Memories With Millind Gaba And Pria Beniwal-

Taking to her Instagram post, Akshara looked stunning in a loose T-shirt printed with white and blue and paired with black printed joggers. She rounded off her look with middle-parted curly open tresses. The diva applied minimal makeup with peach glossy lips and paired her look with diamond ear studs and red flip-flops. In the first picture, the actress sits on the grass and poses with Millind’s wife, Pria Beniwal, opting for quirky expressions.

In the second picture, the diva playfully poses with Millind Gaba, radiating fun and laughter. In the following pictures, the diva continues to create light-hearted moments with them, ensuring a good dose of entertainment for her fans.

The actress captioned her Instagram post, “Friends + Memories = Forever.”

