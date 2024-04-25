Bollywood vs. Bhojpuri: Which one is better? Malaika Arora’s Yoga Exercise or Akshara Singh’s Weightlifting?

Malaika Arora and Akshara Singh continue to impress us with their fitness programs. They are well-known for their dedication to fitness, and their training programs usually inspire others to live healthier lifestyles. Their workout routines may vary, but they typically involve cardio, weight training, yoga, and functional workouts to stay in shape and maintain their toned bodies. Speaking of which, the two recently caught our attention on Instagram with a glimpse of their workout.

Malaika Arora and Akshara Singh’s Workout Appearance-

Malaika Arora in Yoga Exercise

The B’Town diva shared a video of herself as she appeared in a deep grey neckline bralette, paired with matching colored tight high-waisted pants. In the video, she performs various forms of yoga-like one-shoulder elbow raises by resting her knee on the yoga mat, hip-twisting on left and right, back high leg raise, balancing pose while stretching her legs, and bhujangasana pose. She also performed by lying on the yoga mat, stretching her legs, and making rounds with 1kg dumbbells. Then, she comes into a plank position and touches her knees. She also performed some aerobics to increase her core strength.

Akshara Singh Weightlifting Workout

The diva looked hot in a black sheer top and matching pants. In the Instagram video, she performs triceps with 5kg dumbbells at her back. She also performed face pull, lifted a 20kg barbell and 10kg plate, pulled down exercises, and lifted her body.

Their workout appearance reflects their styles while showcasing their passion for health and wellness. Whether mastering a new yoga pose or breaking a sweat with a high-intensity interval training session, Akshara and Malaika’s joint workouts are as stylish as they are effective, setting the standard for fitness and fashion.

