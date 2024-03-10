Check Out: Akshara Singh Embraces Tradition With Sparkle In A Navy Blue Sequin Saree

Movies | Celebrities

Recently, Akshara Singh released a picture series on Instagram in a navy blue sequin saree. Have a look.

Author: Srushti Gharat
Credit: Akshara Singh Instagram

Akshara Singh is a well-known Indian who predominantly works in the Bhojpuri film industry. She has a large fan base because of her diverse performances and captivating presence on television. The diva is well-known for her fashionable and exquisite fashion statements, which frequently turn attention. She seamlessly switches between styles, demonstrating versatility and establishing herself as a fashion-forward personality. Today, she appeared in a navy blue sequin saree; look below.

Akshara Singh’s Saree Appearance-

The Bhojpuri diva donned a navy blue sequin saree and posted a picture of herself on Instagram. She donned a navy blue sequin embellished sleeveless V-neckline blouse and paired it with a matching saree with a sequin work embellished tucked pleated end piece with a matching waist belt. The outfit is from Wedding Closet. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted, puffed, half-tied hairstyle with loose flicks. The diva applied heavy base makeup with grey smokey eyeshadow, peach blushy cheeks, and peach matte lipstick. She accessories her outfit with a silver necklace, earrings, a fingering bracelet, and a ring. In the pictures, she shows her stunning posture with killer ada.

