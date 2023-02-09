Kajal Sharda the Bhojpuri actress seems to have been bitten by the bug of authenticity. She is seen wearing the traditional saree with the palloo covering her head. She is seen in a hut, all set to cook a desi meal in style. She is using the chulha that are available in villages even today.

Kajal writes on social media that she is blessed to be with her parents and that she asks fans to come and have the meal cooked by her.

She is seen in cute poses near the fire place.

She writes on social media,

Aao padharo ♥️ hamare ghar 🧿 bhojan karne ☘️

#kajalraghwani #love #blessed #village #makingfood #♥️ #blessedwithebest #maa #bappa #u #🦋

You can check her beautiful picture where she is the desi naari all set to light a fire to cook.

Check the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Too cool!! We simply love the authentic and rural style in which Kajal is set to prepare the food. We will surely accept the invite, what say folks?

