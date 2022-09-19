The Kapoor sisters are always the talk of the town. From childhood, their appearance was marked as sensational at events when they arrived along with their mother Late Sridevi. Like their mother, these daughters know how to stun the audience with their glam. Apart from that after becoming actresses in the industry still, the trend is going to slay their fashion and lifestyle. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor share an amazing sister bond and help each other out in tough times. The sister duo is often spotted spending time together. And yet another picture has come from their last night’s party.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor had a blast yesterday night with their group of friends. Taking this to her Instagram account, Khushi shared adorable pictures where the whole group posed enjoyably. Khushi and Janhvi both wore white hue dresses. Khushi wore a lacy heart cut-out bodycon dress while Janhvi opted for a bustier white mini dress.

Khushi and Janhvi both shared pictures of their looks in another separate post and even their solo pictures are hotness alert. The Kapoor girls love partying and often these pictures go viral on the internet. Their bond is praised by everyone for being such good supporters of each other.

