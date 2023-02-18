Pictures of Kristen Stewart from the Berlin Film Festival went viral on the internet. The actress was there to attend the film festival’s press conference. The actress appeared in a stunning designer co-ord set with messy hair, keeping the casual quotient on edge.

We can see Kristen Stewart looking absolutely stunning in her sheer designer tweed set in the pictures. However, she boldly moved to ace the outfit look in the photos. Kristen ditched her lingerie to deck up the look. The actress completed the look with smokey dewy eyes, nude lips and messy hair. For shoes, she picked up a pair of white pumps.

The 32-year-old actress sparked to fame with her on-screen saga Twilight. The series also featured Robert Pattinson in the lead. Later, Kristen bagged an array of meaningful and high-end roles in films and series and became the highest-paid actress in 2012.

Here take a look-

Sharing the pictures, Just Jared, on their official Instagram handle, wrote, “Kristen Stewart (in @chanelofficial) attends the press conference for the Berlin Film Festival jury, where she’s acting as President this year!

However, fans got concerned with how Kristen looked at the press conference. One wrote, “she doesn’t look good. and maybe her friends or her team should take care of her. this looks like amy winehouse situacion”

Another wrote, “Was she in a rush that couldn’t t comb her hair?

And wash it too? Completely unnecessary”

A third user called her out as “drugged”, saying, “No amount of designer wear will fix this unwashed, drugged up has been.”

A fourth one added, “Horrible busy pants suit, which made my eyes go squint plus the greasy mullet”

