Oscars 2023 is all set to be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel will host Oscars 2023 after 2018. SS Rajamouli’s RRR song Naatu Naatu is one of the nominated entry at Oscars this time.

Meanwhile, South superstar Suriya Shivakumar has now given his vote at The Academy Award too. For the uninitiated, Suriya was the first Tamil actor invited to be a member of the Oscar family. In a new Twitter post, Suriya mentioned that he has finished voting for Oscars 2023. “Voting done! #Oscars95 @TheAcademy (sic),” he wrote sharing a screenshot.

