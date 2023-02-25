Jennifer Garner, James Marsden and Kristen Bell all twin in stunning black outfits, as they all arrive at the Party Down Season 3 premiere. The trio looked grand in their chicest designer apparel, and owing to that, here we have decoded their style files for the starry night.

Kristen Bell looked stunning in her all black pantsuit. She wore a stylish off-shoulder v necklined black wrap around top. The adorn featured a black belt around the waist. She rounded it off with black trousers. The actress prompted it off with her grace, as she chooses her blonde straight hair falling open on her shoulders and for makeup, she picked up minimal dewy look for the outfit. For accessories, she picked up chic minimal accessories.

Jennifer Garner can be seen all gorgeous in a sheer all black jumpsuit. With a boxy bodice that featured a sheer neckline, Jennifer teamed the bossy look with her gorgeous wavy black luscious tresses. For makeup, Jennifer teamed it up with winged eyes, filled-in eyebrows and nude lips. For accessories, she completed the look with a pair of chic drop earrings and a smile.

James Marsden never fails to wow us with his stunning fashion outlooks. That being said, the actor here too got us baffled with his hot looks as he decked up in a stylish all black pantsuit. He topped the suit on his black round collared t-shirt and rounded it off with messy red hair and a smirk on his face.

Just Jared dropping the pictures straight from the premiere night on their official Instagram handle wrote, “Jennifer Garner, James Marsden, and Kristen Bell are all in season three of Starz’s “Party Down” and they stepped out for the L.A. premiere on Wednesday night!”

Here take a look at the pictures-