Priyanka Chopra, a well-known celebrity, posted a number of images and videos on Instagram during her conference at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. The actor traveled to New York on Monday to take part in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Moment as the UN High-Level Week got underway. The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador wrote a caption with additional information on her conference at the UNGA in addition to the highlights. In addition, a brief clip of Priyanka Chopra’s speech, in which she addresses the audience and discusses the most pressing global challenges, including climate change, has been shared online.

In addition, she uploaded a photo with US poet Amanda Gorman and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. The actor posted a little video of the seating arrangements in which the tag for India is plainly visible with much pride. The actress from Quantico also uploaded a brief video of Amanda Gorman performing a poem at the conference. She captioned her post, “Walking through the gates of the United Nations this morning to speak at UNGA for the second time, as a proud representative of @unicef, gave me real pause. At the top of this year’s agenda are the Sustainable Development Goals. Today was all about action, ambition, and hope. It was about what we must do together to make the SDG’s a reality, and we don’t have a moment to lose.

A special thank you to Secretary-General @antonioguterres for having me today. The second moment I had the privilege of participating was the Transforming Education Summit. It’s hard to believe that nearly 2/3 of children across the low- middle- and high-income countries cannot read and comprehend a simple story. The system has failed them. As the US Secretary of Education @seccardona put it so candidly, education is the great equalizer, but if we continue to do what we have done, we are going to get what we have gotten.

We owe every child this basic birthright, an equal chance to learn and reach their full potential. And as the incredible Amanda Gorman said, ‘I dare you to shape our fate. Above all, I dare you to do good so that the world might be great.’ Here are some highlights from today.”

