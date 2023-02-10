Sarees are a must draped in every Indian girl’s wardrobe. An ethnic outfit that makes you look sexy and gorgeous with simplicity. South Indian actresses are known for their ethnicity and love for sarees. They often style themselves in beautiful saree drapes. Let’s check out actresses from Rashmika Mandanna to Pooja Hegde stunning the red hue sarees in pictures.

Mission Majnu actress Rashmika Mandanna sizzled in a plain red saree with thread work details on the border. She paired it with a matching plunging blouse, earrings, minimal makeup, and open-flying hair.

Rakul Preet Singh looked gorgeous in a plain red saree with multicolor printed and paired it with a modern chikankari embroidered lace blouse. A straight open hairstyle, minimal dewy makeup, and a pair of diamond emerald jhumkas rounded her appearance.

Pooja Hegde flaunts a sassy look in a plain red ruffle saree paired with a low v-neck blouse. The open hairstyle, light makeup, and pair of gold earrings made her look stunning. Moreover, the lightweight saree emphasized her picturesque figure.

Srinidhi Shetty wore a shimmery bold red saree paired with a matching blouse. She ditched accessories and chose only makeup to elevate her look. While a small red bindi rounded her Indian girl vibe, making her look jaw-dropping.

Shriya Saran looked dazzling in a chikankari embroidered saree paired with a butterfly neckline blouse. The king earrings, garland bun, and dramatic makeup recreated the 90s look. In comparison, the minimal makeup highlighted her appearance.

The South cinema star Keerthy Suresh donned a red silk saree with a gold border and flower prints. The actress completed her ethnicity with a traditional white motif choker, earrings, minimal makeup, and a red bindi with a beautiful smile on her face.

