Sydney Sweeney leaves the fashion police enticed this time with her shining slip-in at the Berlinale Film Festival in Germany. This time, with the right aura, right decks and right makeover, the star channelled out her inner divine and diva at the frontline. And here we have dropped in the pictures decoding her style statement for the day. Scroll down to check out on the details:

In the pictures, we can see Sydney Sweeney embracing the honouring red carpet with utmost grace. She wore a gorgeous shimmery red armoured floor-length gown. The gown features a long tail by the end that follows her. For makeup, she teamed it up with minimal winged eyes, nude lips, and sleek bracelets on her wrist. The actress posed for the paparazzies with a beautiful big smile.

Just Jared dropped the pictures on their official Instagram page and wrote, “Sydney Sweeney heats up the red carpet in a red hot Miu Miu dress at the premiere of her new movie, #Reality, at the Berlinale Film Festival in Germany #SydneySweeney #JoshHamilton #MarchantDavis”.

Here take a look at the pictures:

Post the pictures got surfaced online, fans came in ringing with love for the diva and her stunning looks in red. One wrote, “Her stylist finally got it right”, another commented, “best look of hers, maybe ever!”, a third user wrote, “She’s gorg but as an actress she’s not that good. I said what I said so who wanna fight?”, another one added, “She’s so approachable…if that makes sense. Her beauty is attainable. It’s not made in a Dr office. It’s refreshing.”

Well if you ask us, we find the outfit on her pretty incredible too! What are your thoughts on the above look by the star of the night? Let us know in the comments below and for more such fashion insights stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.