Echo Valley Review: A riveting mother-daughter thriller

Directed by Michael Pearce, Echo Valley, produced by Ridley Scott, Michael Pruss, Brad Ingelsby, and Kevin J. Walsh, reverberates with extremism that lies within the love that you have for your dear ones. It pains you, yet it reforms you with an understanding that that’s what love is, and if it’s, it’s certainly between a mother and a daughter. And it typically sits with what Julianne Moore has predominantly showcased with her energy. Pretty emotionally steered and dripping with absolute resilience in one go.

Her temperament does the talk always. Her characters have been propelled and prepped within layers, and it’s once again what you get to witness in Apple TV’s Echo Valley. Written by Brad Ingelsby, Echo Valley reflects on relationships, hurdles and a journey of a mother, who can go places for her daughter. It portrays some of the twitching moral questions, that give your hearts a spectacle of emotional rush.

We meet Kate at the very induct. Who runs a horse farm in Pennsylvania, driven down by life. She has a daughter Claire, who is a drug addict, and Kate being a devoted mother, has given all her lasting penny to contribute in her daughter’s recovery. Kate is stuck in the loop, where her adult daughter is in a complete self-destructive ambition. Trying to be her saviour, Kate stumbles every time, with the psychosis of responsibilities. She is separated from her husband (Kyle MacLachlan), who is well-aware of Claire’s condition. The movie doesn’t explore the equation of Kate and her husband, but you get the estrangement that they are in as you watch the movie.

As you meet Claire (Sydney Sweeney), you recognise her inner demons that she’s been dealing with for ages. Untidy imperfections knotting her character all over. The very dark entity that lies with Claire starts to fall right from her hair, her face and second skin. While Kate is already having a hard time, as Claire enters, you immediately now know that she is summoning a drama that Kate wasn’t expecting. Claire now has a boyfriend, who is synonymous with a nightmare. Kate makes it to the edge, trying to convince her daughter to leave her boyfriend. The latter retaliates and gets more inclined.

And right there, you see the tussle, the hardships and the incorrigible situations that a self-destructive daughter can put her mother in. Kate tries to shield Claire, only to get pinched by her daughter’s infliction.

Catching on the extremism, the director plays out with a honing wand. And gradually, as the movie progresses, what you might have initially inferred to be a typical domestic drama turns out to be a thriller. And it becomes a thriller with a smooth flow, particularly in every characterisation in the film.

As the curtain draws to a close, you sit with an exasperating realisation. Your heart yields to persistent questions that not only question your morals but also the love you contain within yourself. It disturbs your mind but with enough validation to come out of it, knowing the answer that the film allows you to have. It is a simple classic narrative of modern-day analysis that almost goes to the back-end. And it doesn’t always need the vanity therefore, that we see in almost every thriller. The pacing which might you give a time fret, but it’s edible with the kind of work you shall get to witness in this one.

IWMBuzz rates it 3.5 stars.