ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

The title song of Kushi trending all over! Collects 5 Million views in less than 24 hours

The title track of the movie Kushi is currently gaining popularity. It has already garnered 5 million views within 24 hours of its release.

Author: IWMBuzz
29 Jul,2023 17:41:22
The title song of Kushi trending all over! Collects 5 Million views in less than 24 hours 838976

The title song from the movie Kushi, featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was recently released and has already captured the hearts of many. In less than 24 hours, the song has received 5 million views.

While sharing this delight, the makers shared the same on their social media. They further jotted down the caption –

“It’s all #Kushi when you listen to this melody ❤️

#KushiTitleSong trending on YouTube with 5M+ views ❤‍🔥

The title song of Kushi trending all over! Collects 5 Million views in less than 24 hours 838977

#Kushi in cinemas on SEP 1st ❤️

@TheDeverakonda @Samanthaprabhu2 @ShivaNirvana @HeshamAWMusic @anuragkulkarni_ @saregamasouth”

The audience is thoroughly enjoying the captivating visuals, beautiful melody, and undeniable chemistry between the charming Vijay Deverakonda and the lovely Samantha Ruth Prabhu in their latest song. The overwhelming love and support from the audience is a clear indication that the season of love has indeed begun. Additionally, the title song has become a trending sensation on YouTube with over 5 million views and counting.

The movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and features Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the lead actors. Titled Kushi in Hindi, Telegu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, it is set to hit cinemas on September 1, 2023.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fun-filled girls’ trip 838531
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fun-filled girls’ trip
Kushi Title Song Promo: Vijay Deverakonda wins it with his charm once again 838673
Kushi Title Song Promo: Vijay Deverakonda wins it with his charm once again
Celebrate the ‘Season of Love’ with Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Kushi title track 838660
Celebrate the ‘Season of Love’ with Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Kushi title track
Exploring Bali with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: The journey from Uluwatu to Ubud Monkey Forest 837927
Exploring Bali with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: The journey from Uluwatu to Ubud Monkey Forest
Samantha Ruth Prabhu casts a fashion spell in Uluwatu, see pics 837738
Samantha Ruth Prabhu casts a fashion spell in Uluwatu, see pics
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Bali diaries, see pics 837052
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Bali diaries, see pics
Latest Stories
Kangana Ranaut questions ‘silence of nepo gang’, says ‘kahi lanka mein aag toh nahi lag gayi’ 838830
Kangana Ranaut questions ‘silence of nepo gang’, says ‘kahi lanka mein aag toh nahi lag gayi’
Sanjay Dutt Joins "Double iSmart" - Sequel to "iSmart Shankar" with Ram Pothineni 839012
Sanjay Dutt Joins “Double iSmart” – Sequel to “iSmart Shankar” with Ram Pothineni
Taali Teaser: Sushmita Sen promises an intense showdown 839009
Taali Teaser: Sushmita Sen promises an intense showdown
My reinforced learning with Kohrra has been to follow my instinct: Showrunner Sudip Sharma 838975
My reinforced learning with Kohrra has been to follow my instinct: Showrunner Sudip Sharma
Maitree spoiler: Maitree saves Nandish from drug dealers 838974
Maitree spoiler: Maitree saves Nandish from drug dealers
One Friday Night: Manish Gupta’s Thriller Falls Short Of Breadth 838958
One Friday Night: Manish Gupta’s Thriller Falls Short Of Breadth
Read Latest News