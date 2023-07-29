The title song of Kushi trending all over! Collects 5 Million views in less than 24 hours

The title song from the movie Kushi, featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was recently released and has already captured the hearts of many. In less than 24 hours, the song has received 5 million views.

While sharing this delight, the makers shared the same on their social media. They further jotted down the caption –

“It’s all #Kushi when you listen to this melody ❤️

#KushiTitleSong trending on YouTube with 5M+ views ❤‍🔥

#Kushi in cinemas on SEP 1st ❤️

@TheDeverakonda @Samanthaprabhu2 @ShivaNirvana @HeshamAWMusic @anuragkulkarni_ @saregamasouth”

The audience is thoroughly enjoying the captivating visuals, beautiful melody, and undeniable chemistry between the charming Vijay Deverakonda and the lovely Samantha Ruth Prabhu in their latest song. The overwhelming love and support from the audience is a clear indication that the season of love has indeed begun. Additionally, the title song has become a trending sensation on YouTube with over 5 million views and counting.

The movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and features Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the lead actors. Titled Kushi in Hindi, Telegu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, it is set to hit cinemas on September 1, 2023.