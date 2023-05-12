ADVERTISEMENT
Throwback to when Hansika Motwani had to deal with embarrassment after her private pictures got leaked

Hansika Motwani once made it to the headlines after her private pictures (morphed) went viral on the internet. The actress in an interview back in 2019 with Times Of India, opened up on the incident and how it made her feel during the media trial. Read below-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
12 May,2023 00:05:38
Back in 2019 Hansika Motwani found herself embroiled in a distressing incident when her private pictures were leaked online. Reacting to this unfortunate event, Hansika voiced her dismay, emphasizing that while she might have been open to appearing in a bikini for a film, the unauthorized disclosure of her personal photos constituted a blatant breach of her privacy. In addition, Hansika asserted that some of the leaked images had been manipulated or altered, intensifying the violation of trust and raising doubts about the authenticity of the disseminated content.

Hansika Motwani on her MMS getting leaked

Talking to TOI, Hansika Motwani said, “To deal with the embarrassment of your private pictures being leaked (some of them morphed) into the public domain is bad enough, and then to see such comments was really hurtful. Certain people had the gall to say that since I anyway did bikini shoots in past, what’s the big deal if such pictures are leaked? Well, it is a big deal. Firstly, some of the pictures are morphed, which means they are not exactly my pictures. And secondly, when I do a bikini shoot for a film or a magazine shoot, I’m doing it out of my own choice. Here, it is being circulated without my consent, so there’s a big difference between the two. What has happened here is a clear violation of my privacy.”

Work Front

Hansika Motwani is an Indian actress who primarily works in the South Indian film industry, particularly in Tamil and Telugu cinema. She started her acting career as a child artist and gained popularity with her performances in films like “Desamuduru,” “Kantri,” and “Mappillai.”

