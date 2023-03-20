Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most good-looking and charming actors in the Indian entertainment industry. The superstar started his career many years back in the South regional entertainment industry and well, from there onwards, the journey has been quite an interesting one indeed for Vijay. Although he has done quite many movies in the South regional entertainment industry before attaining tremendous amount of fame and stardom, without any element of doubt, his biggest game-changer movie was mone other than ‘Arjun Reddy’. The movie became such a huge hit that not just in South in multiple languages, it was also remade in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor in the form of ‘Kabir Singh’. Soon, Deverakonda made his debut in Bollywood with Liger and now, we have high expectations from him going forward.

Apart from the fact that Vijay Deverakonda is extremely loved as an actor and star, one important factor about him is his good looks and charm that makes him immensely popular among girls all over the country. His swagger and messy hairstyle is something that impressed every girl and no wonder, they all start having a crush on him for real. Well, right now, we are here to show you all some of Vijay Deverakonda’s most handsome avatars with his long hair that’s a rage among girls. Want to check them out? See below folks –

