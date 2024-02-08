TVF’s founder Arunabh Kumar pens down a heartfelt note, says, “There is nothing more beautiful than what we get to experience as a Family”

A name to be reckoned with, a storyteller, Arunabh Kumar, the founder of The Viral Fever (TVF) has been blessed with a daughter. The director of one of the most loved web series, TVF Pitchers has indeed delivered some amazing content, and with the birth of his daughter the director indeed embarked on a new journey of his life and this time worth saying with a good fortune. It’s a new journey of parenthood for the director.

Arunabh Kumar penned down a heartwarming message while sharing the first picture capturing his daughter, himself, and his wife. The director further jotted down a loving caption.

“🧿❤️😊Little Miss Sunshine: A Film I saw and realised that there is nothing more beautiful than what we get to experience as a Family … love, laughter, joy and a bond which would make you go to any length for those who matter…🌺

Since the time you have walked in our lives, I have only one Resolution, one To Do List, one Hustle , One Goal, and that is how do I make you & my family more happy… 🙋‍♂️

Nothing Else Matters…Taking a Paternity break and shifting from a maximum city to minimum village is worth it…. To see you laughing at our morning yoga , playing with Dogs & Cows , watch Sun Set together & learn to life with you ❤️”

TVF has been winning the hearts of the masses with its compelling content. TVF has been able to get 7 shows in IMDb’s top 250 list whereas in totality India has 10 web series in this list. Making TVF the biggest content force out of India.