Vidya Balan agreed to do ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ without even reading the script

The fans of the iconic franchise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa were in for an absolute treat recently when it was confirmed that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be welcoming the return of the OG Manjulika – Vidya Balan. As known, Balan played the role of Avni and Manjulika – the possessed woman in the 2007 film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which then went on to become one of the most iconic roles of all time. So much so that Manjulika, the song Ami Je Tomar and the climax of the film continue to be remembered and still cherished in meme culture and in general conversations on social media.

Recently, however, Balan went on to reveal an unknown anecdote about how she went on to sign for Bhool Bhulaiyaa and how probably, it was the shortest meeting ever. In a conversation with PTI, Balan recalled that she had a meeting with Priyan (Priyadarshan) sir while he was shooting an ad with Sunny Deol in Mumbai. He invited her to the set to discuss the project. Balan mentioned that she remembered watching the original Malayalam film “Manichitrathazhu” as a child and admiring Shobana’s performance, although she also found it intimidating. She admitted to never watching the film again. However, when Priyan sir offered her the role, she was thrilled and immediately accepted it. Balan noted that there was no script provided during the meeting because she was familiar with the original film. She remarked that it was perhaps the briefest meeting she had regarding a film, and it took her the shortest time to agree to a project because of her fondness for the original.

She further praised Priyadarshan for his vision and brilliant direction which included the moment in the film when Avni transforms into Manjulika by lifting the bed. The upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri in lead roles, and is expected to hit the theaters on Diwali 2024.