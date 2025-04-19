OPINION: This Season, Bollywood Takes On IPL

The love-hate relationship between cricket and the entertainment industry has been one curious case over the years—one that continues to oscillate between collaborative synergy and cautious distance. These two behemoths of mass engagement reign supreme when it comes to the viewing habits of millions and millions out there. And while the cross-section between these industries perhaps defines the sort of synergistic crossover that fans fawn over—think star power at cricket auctions or cinematic tributes to sporting legends—it also breeds a strange sense of aloofness. Especially when it comes to that one colossal cricketing extravaganza that subtly, yet effectively, poses stiff competition to the film world: the Indian Premier League (IPL).

For almost two months a year, the IPL hijacks satellite viewership, particularly during the primetime slot, becoming a formidable force that’s hard to compete with. Filmmakers, box office strategists, and marketing wizards have long found themselves crunching numbers and studying analytics to determine whether they should steer clear of the IPL shadow when planning releases. And yet, 2025 has brought with it a shift of tectonic proportions—where a mix of insights, experiential learnings, and perhaps a hint of fearless intuition has led to a welcome realization: maybe, just maybe, it isn’t a sin to stand tall with your release date intact, even if the IPL is flexing its muscles across every screen. Who knows—it might even work. It might finally shatter the myth.

The madness of the early years of IPL was unparalleled—a fantasy-meets-reality collision where mega stars from the film fraternity bought into franchises, turned into cheerleaders, and helped create a carnival that was equal parts cricket and charisma.

The Myth & The Legend

Ah, myths—the intoxicating, overblown versions of reality that somehow feel more real than the truth itself. And legends—those tales that, through constant retelling, begin to sound like gospel. This is precisely what the ‘IPL effect’ on cinema became. Now in its 18th year, the IPL began with a blaze of glory, revolutionizing cricket and simultaneously elbowing into showbiz territory. The madness of the early years was unparalleled—a fantasy-meets-reality collision where mega stars from the film fraternity bought into franchises, turned into cheerleaders, and helped create a carnival that was equal parts cricket and charisma.

This phenomenon began to leave a very real dent in box office returns. Films released during IPL windows found themselves struggling, as audiences seemed more enchanted by sixes and wickets than scripts and screenplays. It caught filmmakers off-guard, reshaped calendars, and gave birth to what soon became a gospel truth whispered across boardroom tables—don’t release your film during IPL season. Thus was born the legend, nurtured by instances and half-truths, until it etched itself into the psyche of the entertainment industry as an unbreakable commandment.

The Mixed Bag & Few Risks

But as with any great saga, the plot thickened. Over time, the all-consuming excitement of the IPL began to mellow—not disappear, but soften into a more measured, seasonal buzz. Audiences became selective, and the frenzy gave way to fandom. Filmmakers, though still cautious, began to test the waters. Enter 2016, a year remembered for a mini-experiment in brave scheduling. Films like Fan, Ki & Ka, Baaghi, and Azhar all took the leap, diving into the heart of IPL season. The results? A classic 50-50 split. Two clicked. Two crashed.

In 2022, a handful of films marched bravely into the IPL coliseum: Runway 34, Heropanti 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Dhaakad. Only one emerged victorious. The rest, well, crashed and burned—some by virtue of poor content, others perhaps victims of timing.

This mixed bag made for interesting study material but lacked the big-bang success story needed to rewrite the rulebook. The cautious optimism persisted, peppered with the occasional daredevil move. Yet none bold enough to truly call the IPL bluff and go all-in. The fear lingered like an old superstition—slightly irrational, yet hard to ignore.

Post COVID-19 & More Blanks

Then came the pandemic—a real plot twist. As the world reeled from unpredictability and uncertainty, the film industry’s already fragile relationship with the IPL season grew even more defensive. The volatility of the COVID-19 period should have emboldened filmmakers to take creative risks, but instead, it amplified the anxiety. In 2022, a handful of films marched bravely into the IPL coliseum: Runway 34, Heropanti 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Dhaakad. Only one emerged victorious. The rest, well, crashed and burned—some by virtue of poor content, others perhaps victims of timing.

2023 and particularly 2024 further cemented this cautious retreat. Barring a headline-grabbing showdown between Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan, the calendar remained eerily empty until the tail-end of May. The makers of Srikanth stood as rare exceptions in a field otherwise governed by wait-and-watch strategists.

Big Changes in 2025

But finally, 2025 seems to be the year when the pattern broke—gloriously, confidently, and perhaps irrevocably. All those years of trial and error, careful permutations, box office stumbles and cautious whispers have culminated in a brave new wave of belief. This year, the IPL arrived early, and with it came a flurry of releases that chose not to cower but co-exist. Sikandar and Jaat arrived in full swing. Kesari Chapter 2 has also come with a huge buzz, while Raid 2, Abir Gulaal and Bhool Chuk Maaf are all set to enter the fray.

This is no longer about rolling the dice on whimsy. It’s a decision that appears rooted in data, logic, and a rekindled faith in storytelling. The industry seems finally ready to shrug off the self-imposed shackles of the IPL superstition and put its money where its mouth is.

Because at the end of the day, the fate of a film isn’t decided by every dot ball or sixer being cheered across the country. It’s determined by something far less predictable, far more powerful—content. If a film has soul, craft, and resonance, it will shine, whether it’s released during peak cricketing madness or on a sleepy weekday in off-season.

So maybe, just maybe, 2025 will go down as the year the industry finally looked IPL in the eye and said—Game on.