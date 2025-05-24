Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ On OTT: When and Where To Watch?

The film ‘Sikandar’ is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Salman Khan‘s production company Salman Khan Films. The film will be available on Netflix from June 25, 2025.

‘Sikander’ hit the theaters on 30 March 2025. The story of the film revolves around a majestic character who fights for the rights of the common man. When he suffers a personal loss, he decides to take on the corrupt system.

Salman Khan will be seen in a strong and serious avatar in this role, while Rashmika Mandanna will be seen opposite him in the female lead. The film will also feature veteran actors like Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal and Sharman Joshi in important roles.

Cinematographer Tirru and editor Vivek Harshan have played an important role in making the film technically strong. The dialogues of the film have been written by Rajat Arora, Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal.

‘Sikandar’ is not only the first film made together by Salman Khan and A.R. Murugadoss, but it is also a big gift for those fans who like to see Salman in action avatars.

Now it will be interesting to see how much this film wins the hearts of the audience on OTT. ‘Sikandar’ streams on Netflix from June 25, 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates on Iwmbuzz.com.