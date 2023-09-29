Music | Celebrities

Aaja Baija Tu: Salim Merchant & Arijit Singh drop groovy new track, share candid selfie together

"Aaja Baija Tu," a track that is poised to set the music world abuzz. With lyrics crafted by the talented Shraddha Pandit, this song has garnered immense anticipation from music enthusiasts worldwide.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 Sep,2023 14:30:50
A candid moment was recently captured in the heart of a recording studio as two musical luminaries, Salim Merchant and Arijit Singh, shared an infectious smile. This heartwarming scene marked the release of their latest musical creation, “Aaja Baija Tu,” a track that is poised to set the music world abuzz. With lyrics crafted by the talented Shraddha Pandit, this song has garnered immense anticipation from music enthusiasts worldwide.

Salim Merchant, deeply moved by Arijit Singh’s exceptional talent, couldn’t resist expressing his profound admiration. He described Arijit as a “gifted soul” who never ceases to astonish with his remarkable vocal prowess. Salim’s sentiments echoed the feelings of countless fans who have been enchanted by Arijit’s soul-stirring melodies time and time again.

Aaja Baija Tu: Salim Merchant & Arijit Singh drop groovy new track, share candid selfie together 856526

Aaja Baija Tu: Salim Merchant & Arijit Singh drop groovy new track, share candid selfie together 856527

“#AajaBaijaTu” is slated to make its debut in the upcoming movie “Brand Bollywood Downunder,” a film presented by Anupam Cinema. Promising an infectious groove that will have listeners swaying to its rhythm, this song is a testament to the magic that can happen when musical virtuosos collaborate. The track is being released under the banner of Merchant Records, adding an extra layer of excitement to this musical project. Fans of Salim and Arijit can now find the song on Salim Sulaiman Music’s official channel, as well as their preferred audio streaming platforms, ensuring that it reaches a global audience.

With Salim Merchant and Arijit Singh joining forces, “Aaja Baija Tu” is destined to leave an indelible mark on the charts and in the hearts of Bollywood music aficionados. Their collaboration embodies the enchantment that unfolds when two musical geniuses unite, promising an unforgettable auditory journey for all who lend their ears to this masterpiece.

