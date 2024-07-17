Akriti Kakar Stuns in Desi Avatar in London!

Renowned singer Akriti Kakar, known for her powerful voice and hit songs, has shared pictures on Instagram showcasing her stunning desi look in London. Wrote, “Desi Girl… Dil Se! No matter where I am ❤️” She attends a friend’s wedding with her family, including her husband, director Chirag Arora, 8-month-old son Mehraan, twin singer-sisters Prakriti and Sukriti Kakar who are also well-known in the music industry, and mother, Nirmal Kakar.

Akriti’s outfit is a beautiful peach-cream salwar suit with a golden border, golden bangles, and earrings. Her minimal makeup and small bindi add a perfect desi touch to her look.

Bolly-Tolly famed singer Akriti Kakar is known for her powerful voice and hit songs like “Saturday Saturday,” “Paglu,” “Iski Uski,” “Khudaya Khair,” “Latai,” etc. Her music has been a source of joy and inspiration for many, and one of her independent songs with singer Shaan, “Thomkiya Thomkiya,” has been a massive hit, resonating with fans who love her new music.

This trip marks her 8-month-old son Mehraan’s first foreign trip. Akriti’s family, including her sisters, is thoroughly enjoying the wedding celebrations, and their joy is palpable in the pictures they share on social media. Fans love her desi avatar, and the pictures have garnered much attention on social media.

Akriti’s deep-rooted love for her culture and her stunning attire have made her a true desi girl in London. We wish her a wonderful time in London! Akriti’s talent and beauty, coupled with her cultural pride, have made her a beloved social media sensation.

We look forward to her future projects and more stunning looks!