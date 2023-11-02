Music | News

Akriti Kakar and Chirag Arora welcome a baby boy

Akriti Kakar and her director husband, Chirag Arora, are blessed with a beautiful addition to their family—a baby boy. The couple took to Instagram to share the heartwarming news, and the joy and love in their announcement were palpable. 

Author: Manisha Suthar
02 Nov,2023 13:28:03
Talented Indian playback singer Akriti Kakar and her director husband, Chirag Arora, are blessed with a beautiful addition to their family—a baby boy. The couple took to Instagram to share the heartwarming news, and the joy and love in their announcement were palpable. In her Instagram post, Akriti shared the happy news with her followers and well-wishers, captioning the momentous occasion with words that beautifully expressed their emotions.

She wrote: “On 1:11:2023 Our family grew by 2 feet & 1 beautiful heart 🧿💫❤️ Our precious little BABY BOY is here! The universe has blessed us with the most beautiful miracle. We want to thank our parents & my sisters for being our rock solid support, our friends who’ve been like family, and our angel Dr. Vandana Bansal, Dr. Avasthi & team at @suryahospitals for bringing him into this world like as smoothly as can be. Immense gratitude to YOU ALL for always loving, blessing and celebrating us and now our gorgeous BABY BOY 🙏🏻❣️ Ecstatic parents, Akriti & Chirag.
We love you @rachitvoraphotography for capturing these life changing moments 🤗”

This heartfelt announcement was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from friends, family, and fans. It’s a reminder of the magic of new life and the joy that a child can bring into a family. Their journey as parents will undoubtedly be as remarkable as their individual careers in the world of music and film.

Congratulations to Akriti and Chirag on this wonderful addition to their family!

