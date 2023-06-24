Amrita Singh Majumdar opens up how brother Arijit Singh played an instrumental to her music career

Amrita Singh Majumdar has emerged as a true powerhouse in the Bengali film industry, captivating audiences with her extraordinary vocal talents. Despite her relatively brief time in the limelight, she has already garnered a multitude of well-deserved accolades for her flawless playback singing. Sharing the stage with her esteemed older brother, the renowned Arijit Singh, during live performances, Amrita has further showcased her undeniable musical prowess.

Her exceptional abilities have not gone unnoticed by the giants of the Bengali film fraternity, as she has had the privilege of lending her melodious voice to compositions crafted by some of the industry’s biggest music directors.

With each note she hits, she continues to captivate the industry and capture the essence of every song she lends her voice to.

Talking about how her brother Arijit Singh played an instrumental, she said, “Music came to me naturally when I was in my mother’s womb. When I came into the world I was listening to Classical from my Mother and my older brother, Arijit and also a huge collection of Old Classic Hindi & Bengali songs. So it was a very natural process.” She added, “I am talking about an incident from a long long time back. I was performing a Rabindra sangeet at a book fair and my brother was playing harmonium alongside me. Towards the end of the song, I was just blown away by the melody so I changed the notation and finished the song. It ended so beautifully, my brother looked at me with his big eyes but an alerting smile on his face. We finished our performance and he said ‘You could have been beaten because of changing the notation of Tagore’s song, only his wife has that right, but you ended nicely’ he then blessed me with his hand on my head.” As quoted by News18.