Kanika Kapoor has gained notoriety for her distinctive voice and mannerisms. Kanika was a successful singer who won one Filmfare award for her composition Baby Doll. She is thought to be the most fashionable musician. Kanika contributed her voice to several songs that peaked in the music charts. In addition to having a lovely visage, Kanika Kapoor also has a beautiful voice. When party songs are mentioned, Kanika’s name is the first to come to mind. She made her playback singing debut with Baby Doll and has not returned. Therefore, the top 10 song tracks by Kanika Kapoor are included in this piece.-

1. Luv Letter

Meet Bros and Kanika Kapoor collaborated on a rocking tune that went viral. “The Legend of Michael Mishra” is the movie from which the music is from. Kanika exceptionally sings this upbeat song, and both the music and words of the song have become earworms.

2. Nachan Farrate

This upbeat Punjabi item number is from the movie everything is fine. Abhishek Bachchan and Sonakshi Sinha can be heard grooving to the melody of this upbeat song. The song was written for the dance floor; Kanika’s distinctive vocal and the Meet Bros. composition give it extra magic.

3. Desi Look

After the success of Baby Doll, Kanika once more contributed her vocals to this sensual single featuring hottie Sunny Leone. Sunny Leone was spotted in glam allure; she resembles Victoria’s Secret angel as she dances to the music. For this sensual tune, the Meet Bros and Kanika teamed up again.

4. Lovely

In the film Happy New Year, Deepika Padukone shines in the electrifying number Lovely. On the internet, the music has gone viral. Kanika Kapoor is the singer of this upbeat song. This music becomes sensual thanks to Deepika’s incredible moves.

5. Baby Doll

This catchy tune served as Kanika Kapoor’s Bollywood debut. She distinguishes herself from the crowd with her distinctive singing technique. With its catchy beats, catchy lyrics, and Kanika’s vibrant vocal, Meet Bros’ music composition is a chart-topper. For this composition, Kanika also received numerous honours and awards.

6. Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan

This upbeat, groove-filled tune is from the movie Roy. Meet Bros and Kanika Kapoor collaborated on this catchy track after their magic-making single Baby Doll. The captivating lyrics and Kanika’s baritone enhance the allure of this tune. Long periods saw this song at the summit of the music charts.