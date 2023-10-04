Movies | Celebrities

Khushi Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Urvashi Rautela, And Kanika Kapoor Are All Glamour For Paris Fashion Week 2023 [Photos]

Khushi Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Urvashi Rautela, and Kanika Kapoor are currently in Paris for Paris Fashion Week 2023. Check out their appearances in the photos below.

04 Oct,2023
After Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Navya Nanda, and others’ grand appearances at Paris Fashion Week 2023, now the stunning Bollywood diva Khushi Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Urvashi Rautela and Kanika Kapoor appearance for the event. Let’s check it below.

Khushi Kapoor In Modern-Day Style.

Before her film debut, Khushi Kapoor is making headlines for her captivating style at the Paris Fashion Week. For the event, she opts for a modern-day look in a white ripped cardigan, which she pairs with a pleated checkered mini skirt. This cheeky look was completed with the brown thigh-high boots. She looked stunning.

Athiya Shetty In Sequins Glam

On the other hand, Athiya grabbed attention with the huge sequins stitched top. The silver shiny high waist trousers. The matching customized handbag complemented her look. The actress was there for the exclusive launch of HM.

Urvashi Rautela In Pink Mini Dress

Urvashi turns Barbie in a dark pink satin mini dress with full sleeves. The bold makeup and hairstyle elevate her appearance, while the silver heels add sparkle. On the streets of Paris, the actress had fun. Also, it seems the actress is here for Paris Fashion Week.

Kanika Kapoor In Colorful Co ords

The singer makes a stylish appearance at Paris Fashion Week in the eye-catching denim co ords with colorful polka dots. The high, sleek ponytail, gold bangles, and statement bag elevate her glam.

Whose look did you like? Let us know in the comments.

