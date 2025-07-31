Urvashi Rautela’s Luxury Dior Bag Stolen at London Gatwick Airport

Actress Urvashi Rautela, who is always in the headlines, is again in the news, but this time the reason is somewhat shocking. Urvashi told on social media that her expensive Dior bag was stolen at Gatwick Airport in London, and she is very upset about this incident. She shared her ordeal through Instagram Stories and has appealed for help by tagging Gatwick Airport, Emirates Airlines, and the London Police.

Urvashi recently reached London from Mumbai via Dubai on an Emirates Airlines flight, where she had to attend Wimbledon. But as soon as she reached the belt to collect her luggage at the airport, she found out that her brown colored Dior luggage bag was missing from there.

Urvashi wrote in her Instagram story, “Injustice tolerated is injustice repeated”.

Along with this, she also shared pictures of her boarding pass, baggage tag, and first-class ticket, so that it is clear that she had made this trip and that this bag was with her. Urvashi wrote, “Our @wimbledon @dior brown baggage was stolen from the belt at @gatwickairport after flying @emirates from Mumbai during #Wimbledon. Baggage tag & ticket above. Urgently requesting help to retrieve it.”

She also said that this bag was very special for the Wimbledon event and contained essential items. In this post, she tagged official handles like @metpolice_uk, @emirates.support, and @gatwickairport and appealed to resolve the matter quickly using hashtags like #platinumemiratesmember and #gatwickairportpolice.

This post of Urvashi Rautela is rapidly going viral on social media, and fans are also surprised by how a first-class passenger’s luggage can be stolen amidst so much security. A user commented, “Oh no! I hope you get it back, queen.”

It remains to be seen what action the London Police and Airport Authority will take in this matter and whether Urvashi will get her Dior bag back.

