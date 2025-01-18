Urvashi Rautela: “It isn’t my fault that Kiara Advani’s ‘Game Changer’ is a disaster”

Urvashi Rautela recently opened up about the success of her film Daaku Maharaj during an interview with Vickey Lalwani. The film has been a major box office hit and is being compared to Game Changer, starring Kiara Advani, which underperformed. Rautela addressed the comparisons, emphasizing that such discussions are beyond her control but expressed gratitude for the audience’s appreciation.

The actress shared her experience working on Indian 2 with renowned filmmaker Shankar, calling him one of the most skilled directors in the industry. She acknowledged his talent and noted that their two projects, Daaku Maharaj and Game Changer, happened to release simultaneously.

Rautela mentioned that she had come across social media posts discussing how Daaku Maharaj emerged as a commercial success while Game Changer faced criticism. While she distanced herself from any negative discourse, she admitted that the acceptance and positive response to her work left her feeling deeply appreciated.

The actress also reflected on how audience reactions can influence the mood of actors and filmmakers, stating that the love and recognition for a film resonate strongly after its release. Her comments highlight the unpredictable nature of the industry and the significant role that public perception plays in defining a project’s success.

Rautela’s statements shed light on the dynamics of competitive film releases, where two major projects can shape discussions in unexpected ways. The actress was also in news recently after her reaction on Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing went viral for the wrong reasons. Following that, she went on to issue a formal apology.