Urvashi Rautela’s Team Issues Statement on Controversy Surrounding ‘Temple Being Named After Her’ Remark

Actor Urvashi Rautela recently found herself at the center of a public debate after comments made during an interview led to confusion over a temple allegedly associated with her name. The issue emerged following her claim regarding the existence of a temple near Badrinath that she said bore her name, leading to criticism from religious figures and members of the local community.

The interview clip prompted swift reactions, with many interpreting her statement as suggesting the temple was built in her honor. This drew sharp responses from spiritual leaders and residents familiar with the region’s religious landscape.

In an effort to address the growing criticism, Rautela’s team posted a clarification on social media on April 19. The statement emphasized that her remarks were not intended to cause offence or mislead the public. They further stated that the actress had not implied ownership or divine association with the temple in question.

The statement pointed out that Rautela merely noted the existence of a temple where the name “Urvashi” appears, without suggesting that the site was dedicated to her personally. The team also highlighted past instances where Rautela was referred to as ‘Damdami Mai’ by students, citing past media coverage on the topic.

The backlash was particularly strong from some religious leaders, including Bhuwan Chandra Uniyal, a former priest of the Badrinath Dham. He strongly denied any connection between Rautela and the sacred temple she referenced, stating that the site is historically linked to Goddess Sati and holds deep religious value as one of the 108 Shaktipeeths.

Uniyal also urged authorities to take necessary steps against individuals making inaccurate claims involving places of religious importance. He maintained that such assertions undermine the sanctity of the shrine.

While Rautela’s team sought to explain the context behind her words, the incident highlights the sensitivity surrounding discussions on sacred heritage sites. The matter continues to spark debate online, with many calling for more responsible commentary from public figures regarding religious landmarks.