Urvashi Rautela’s removal from ‘Daaku Maharaj’ sparks a meme fest

Telugu film Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, is set to release on Netflix on February 21, 2025. The movie performed well at the box office, collecting reportedly ₹105 crore globally. However, what has caught attention is Urvashi Rautela’s absence from the OTT release poster, despite her active promotion of the film.

Netflix announced the film’s streaming release on Instagram, sharing a poster featuring the lead cast. However, Urvashi’s exclusion from the visual quickly sparked discussions online. Social media users responded with humorous comments, questioning why she was missing. One user remarked, “India’s first woman to be removed from the poster of a 105+ cr film.” Another asked, “@urvashirautela you were in this movie right? Can’t see you on the poster!” The reactions continued with memes and jokes referencing her promotion of the film.

Urvashi gained attention post-release due to her interviews, where she frequently mentioned Daaku Maharaaj. However, during one such interview, when asked about Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident, she briefly addressed it before shifting focus to luxury watches gifted by her parents. This led to online trolling, making the interview viral.

Despite Daaku Maharaaj performing well in Telugu, its Hindi version struggled, earning just ₹37 lakh. The film’s Indian total across all languages stands at ₹90.93 crore.

With Urvashi’s exclusion from the OTT poster raising questions, it remains to be seen if she will respond to the situation. For now, the online reactions continue, adding another layer to the film’s post-release discussions.