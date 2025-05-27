Urvashi Rautela Slams Diet Sabya For Claiming That She Blocked The Staircase In Cannes

Actress Urvashi Rautela is once again in the headlines. This time the reason is a viral video, in which she was getting a photoshoot done on the stairs of a hotel during the Cannes Film Festival and the guests’ path was blocked behind. On this, the famous Instagram page Diet Sabya trolled her. Now Urvashi has given a befitting reply to this.

Diet Sabya posted a video of Urvashi, in which she is getting photographed in a golden dress and the hotel guests are standing behind her waiting for the path to open. The page wrote, “Not the first lady blocking everyone’s way for her photo op.”

After this, many social media users also criticized Urvashi. Someone said that “she does not have basic manners”, while someone wrote, “She is representing India, but this attitude is wrong.”

Now Urvashi Rautela shared a long post on Instagram and denied all these allegations. She wrote that full permission was taken for her photoshoot and she did not go against any rules.

She called Diet Sabya a “paid troll” and wrote, “I rise with unyielding strength against the cowardly lies of Diet Sabya, a faceless page that dares to falsely claim I blocked a staircase. Let the truth reign: my team secured full permission for a photo shoot on a designated staircase, as did others, in strict adherence to every rule of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, which I honour with unwavering respect,

Finally, she said, “No matter how hard you troll me we will never pay you like others #paidtrolls”

Urvashi has made it clear that she has not done anything wrong and has given a befitting reply to the trolls. At the same time, the debate about this video is still going on on social media.

